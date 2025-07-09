Advertisement
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi, Causes Massive Traffic Jams; IGI Airport Issues Advisory

Heavy rainfall hit the national capital on Wednesday evening, affecting traffic across Delhi and disrupting flight operations. The Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory for passengers, stating that on-ground teams are working with all stakeholders to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

In the advisory, IGI airport said, "all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal".

"Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays," the airport advisory added.

 

 

The advisory also asked the passengers to contact their respective airlines for information related to flights.

IndiGo Airlines also issued an advisory. In a post on X, the airline said, "Heavy rain in Delhi is making the daily drive a little more dramatic - with slow-moving traffic in several areas. If you're on your way to the airport, leaving early could be the difference between a relaxed check-in and a last-minute dash."

 

