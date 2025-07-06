Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi; Maharashtra, Punjab On Red Alert As Monsoon Intensifies

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, with more showers likely over the next few hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert is in place for the National Capital, and the Delhi Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning at 7:40 AM stating that light rainfall or drizzle is very likely in areas such as Narela, Bawana, Alipur, and Rohini, as well as parts of neighboring Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next 4 to 5 days. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum will hover between 26°C and 28°C. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers will dominate the city’s weather, with the monsoon axis expected to remain close to the region over the weekend.

As Delhi prepares for more rain, severe weather conditions are already affecting other parts of the country, with the IMD issuing red alerts for Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) at isolated places on July 6 and 7.

Himachal Pradesh: Red Alert, Roads Blocked, Flash Flood Risk

Himachal Pradesh remains one of the worst-affected states this monsoon season. A red alert has been issued for Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts, while 240 roads, including 176 in Mandi alone, are currently blocked due to heavy rainfall and landslides. Flash flood warnings are in effect for five districts: Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

The IMD has also cautioned about potential landslides, waterlogging, and damage to crops and infrastructure. Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the state has reported at least 74 deaths, with 47 being rain-related.

Punjab, Maharashtra Also on High Alert

Punjab is also under a red alert, with isolated areas expected to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rain. Districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar are likely to be impacted.

In Maharashtra, a red alert is in place for the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, particularly Pune, where extremely heavy rainfall is forecast on July 6 and 7. Pune city itself is expected to see light to moderate rain through July 11. Meanwhile, Mumbai remains under a yellow alert, with strong winds and heavy showers possible. Palghar and Raigad districts are under orange alerts, with Raigad’s continuing into Monday.

Orange Alerts Across Multiple States

Orange alerts, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, have been issued in several states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. These regions may see localized flooding, disruption in transport, and potential damage to standing crops and infrastructure.

Bengaluru, Rajasthan Also in 'Rain Radar'

Bengaluru is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday. Winds may reach speeds of 40–50 kmph. The IMD expects storm activity during the afternoon, evening, and night.

In Rajasthan, the southwest monsoon continues to remain active. Sikar recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 45 mm on Saturday, with Jaipur, Kota, and Vanasthali also receiving showers. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Shekhawati regions over the next 2–3 days. However, rainfall is likely to decrease in southern Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, starting Sunday.

Authorities have advised people in high-alert zones to remain indoors, stay away from flood-prone areas, and follow official advisories closely.