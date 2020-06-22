हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rainfall

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, mercury dips

 Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital on Monday morning bringing the much-needed relief from the hot weather. The weather today will continue to remain cloudy with light rain for the next few days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, mercury dips
ANI photo

New Delhi: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital on Monday morning bringing the much-needed relief from the hot weather. The weather today will continue to remain cloudy with light rain for the next few days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Delhi will go down to 25-degree celsius while the maximum will be at 37-degree celsius.

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all, after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD on Friday said that conditions may become favourable for the advancement of Southwest Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25.

As per some weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive two-three days earlier than its usual date of June 27 in Delhi because of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood.

Tags:
RainfallDelhi rainDelhi Weathersouthwest monsoon
Next
Story

LIVE: Four constables of Maharashtra's Thane Central Jail test positive for COVID-19
  • 4,10,461Confirmed
  • 13,254Deaths

Full coverage

  • 88,35,095Confirmed
  • 4,65,284Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT37M3S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news, June 21, 2020