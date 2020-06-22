Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, mercury dips

New Delhi: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital on Monday morning bringing the much-needed relief from the hot weather. The weather today will continue to remain cloudy with light rain for the next few days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Delhi will go down to 25-degree celsius while the maximum will be at 37-degree celsius.

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all, after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD on Friday said that conditions may become favourable for the advancement of Southwest Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25.

As per some weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive two-three days earlier than its usual date of June 27 in Delhi because of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood.