Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad - Check forecast here

Delhi-NCR rains: Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy rain on Friday (August 5, 2022) continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours during the day. The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar,... During next 2 hours," IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 9 am.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The residents of the national capital woke up to cloudy skies today. The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas. The day's maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

Earlier, on Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains that brought a slight respite from the warm and humid weather while the MeT office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

The weather office said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

