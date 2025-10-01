Heavy Rain Likely In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal; Fishermen Warned To Stay Safe, Check Forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted thunderstorms along with moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Wednesday. The forecast comes as a low-pressure system, expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal, bringing changes in weather across South India.

According to the weather office, atmospheric circulation is currently active over the northern Andaman Sea and parts of South India. This activity is likely to trigger a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal by October 2. The system may intensify further and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal before heading towards the coasts of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh. Meteorologists expect it to make landfall around October 3.

Heavy Rain Alerts for Several Districts

In its advisory, the RMC has warned of heavy rainfall in a few districts. On October 2, districts such as Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai are expected to receive heavy showers. By October 3, the warning will be extended to more districts, including Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in many other parts of Tamil Nadu during this period, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

For Chennai, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy. Some areas may see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The city’s maximum temperature is forecast to stay between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range from 26 to 27 degrees.

Warning Issued to Fishermen

The IMD has also issued a strong advisory to fishermen, asking them not to head out into the sea. Rough weather and high waves are expected in the coastal waters of Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, the Bay of Bengal, and near Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and the Andaman Sea. Dangerous conditions are also likely in parts of the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea.

Officials have urged the public to stay cautious during heavy rainfall spells and avoid unnecessary travel. Fishermen have been strictly advised to follow safety instructions to prevent accidents at sea.