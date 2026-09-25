/Floods, landslides, and school closures: How severe weather is disrupting life across north and east India

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has triggered relentless downpours across large parts of India, bringing flood threats, landslides, and widespread disruptions from the mountains of Uttarakhand to the plains of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. With rivers swelling and meteorological agencies issuing high-level warnings, state administrations have closed schools and mobilized disaster response teams.
The weather system is driving intense precipitation across multiple states, forcing authorities into high gear.
Uttarakhand: Red alerts have been issued for Bageshwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar due to forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, prompting administrative school closures.
Uttar Pradesh: Continuous downpours have triggered school closures across Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and neighboring districts.
Odisha: Heavy rainfall exceeding 390mm in parts of Nabarangpur has displaced nearly 10,000 residents, with dozens of ODRAF and fire service teams deployed for rescue operations.
Rising river levels and flood precautions
As catchment areas receive continuous rain, major river basins in eastern and northern India are experiencing dangerous surges.
Bihar and Nepal border: High water discharge at the Birpur Barrage on the Kosi and Valmiki Nagar on the Gandak has pushed several rivers above warning marks, prompting emergency leave cancellations for officials in districts like Saharsa through October 15.
Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand: Bastar is grappling with flooded homes and overflowing reservoirs like Gangrel, while Jharkhand has witnessed flight cancellations at Ranchi airport and tree-collapse incidents disrupting public transport.
West Bengal: Landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong have blocked key access routes and damaged local medical infrastructure, keeping disaster response units on high alert.
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