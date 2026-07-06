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Heavy rain triggers early office shutdown in Mumbai; private firms told to allow work from home

A BMC spokesperson stressed that protecting the safety of labourers, local residents, and general citizens remains the top priority, adding that developers must follow the safety guidance closely until the weather settles.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Heavy rain triggers early office shutdown in Mumbai; private firms told to allow work from home
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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