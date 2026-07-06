/Heavy rain triggers early office shutdown in Mumbai; private firms told to allow work from home

Mumbai is battening down the hatches after the India Meteorological Department sounded a Red Alert for the region, warning of fierce rain and winds gusting up to 90 km/h. The Maharashtra government has responded swiftly, ordering government offices to shut early and urging private companies to let staff work from home.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, acting in his role as head of the State Disaster Management Authority, reviewed the worsening weather situation before signing off on precautionary measures. A circular from the General Administration Department confirmed that employees at Mantralaya and other state offices across Brihanmumbai would be released after a half-day, so they could reach home safely before conditions worsened. Departments running essential and emergency services have been left to decide staffing levels on their own terms.
The state has also appealed to private firms across the city to shift their workforce to remote working for the day as a safety measure.
Construction sites are under particular scrutiny. With wind speeds expected to hit 70-80 km/h, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has told builders, architects, contractors, and site engineers to carry out thorough checks before the storm hits. Scaffolding, loose materials, cranes, and formwork all need inspecting, and anything left loose on terraces or upper floors must be cleared away or firmly secured.
Cranes, hoists and lifts are being tested for stability, and any lifting or high-altitude work will be paused if conditions turn dangerous. Sites are also setting up exclusion zones to keep workers and the public safe from falling debris, while contractors have been told to make sure protective gear and fall-safety equipment are used without exception.
A BMC spokesperson stressed that protecting the safety of labourers, local residents, and general citizens remains the top priority, adding that developers must follow the safety guidance closely until the weather settles.
Locals across Mumbai and nearby districts have been asked to stay in, put off non-essential journeys, and steer clear of flood-prone spots and construction areas while the city rides out the heavy rain.
(With IANS inputs)
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