/Heavy rain triggers early office shutdown in Mumbai; private firms told to allow work from home

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, acting in his role as head of the State Disaster Management Authority, reviewed the worsening weather situation before signing off on precautionary measures. A circular from the General Administration Department confirmed that employees at Mantralaya and other state offices across Brihanmumbai would be released after a half-day, so they could reach home safely before conditions worsened. Departments running essential and emergency services have been left to decide staffing levels on their own terms.