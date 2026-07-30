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Amarnath cave alert: Heavy rains trigger sudden flash flood near holy cave; water recedes

Sudden heavy rain near the Amarnath Holy Cave triggered a low-intensity flash flood on Thursday evening. Officials confirm the situation is under control.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Amarnath cave alert: Heavy rains trigger sudden flash flood near holy cave; water recedes
Image Credit: Amarnath pilgrims depart for holy cave shrine. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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