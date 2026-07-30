/Amarnath cave alert: Heavy rains trigger sudden flash flood near holy cave; water recedes

Sudden heavy rain showers in the upper reaches of the South Kashmir hills triggered a low-intensity flash flood near the Amarnath Holy Cave on Thursday evening, causing a sudden rise in water levels in the surrounding stream channels.
Visuals emerging from the spot captured a rapid surge of muddy water flowing past the pilgrimage area, briefly raising concerns among local service providers and pilgrims present near the site.
Senior local administrative officials monitoring the region confirmed that the situation stabilized quickly after the rain subsided and that there were no casualties or property damage.
"The situation is completely stable now. The excess water that rushed down from the surrounding mountains has fully receded, and there are no reports of any loss of life or property," a senior official stated, adding that teams remain on high alert to continuously monitor weather developments.
The sudden surge occurs amid weather advisories issued by meteorological authorities warning of persistent heavy rainfall across the Kashmir Valley, particularly in the high-altitude terrains of South Kashmir, through August 2.
Authorities have urged pilgrims and local residents to exercise maximum caution, stay clear of overflowing streams or vulnerable mountain slopes, and adhere strictly to official updates until weather conditions normalise.
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