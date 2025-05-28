Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune On High Alert; Red Alert For Four Districts

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Mumbai on a warning for heavy rain and issued an orange alert for Pune for the next 24 hours, after the southwest monsoon hit Maharashtra a week and a half earlier than expected on Monday. In addition to this, a red alert has been sounded in Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur, and the IMD has forecast intense and widespread rainfall in these areas. The alerts indicate the earliest monsoon onset in years, and the administration is asking people to be alert.

In Mumbai, the IMD has predicted cloudy conditions and heavy rain, with temperatures hovering between 24°C and 31°C. The onset of early monsoon rains has already been imparting scattered rain over different pockets of the city.

The weather office's monsoon prediction, on the other hand, suggests a better-than-average season across Maharashtra's four meteorological subdivisions—Konkan & Goa, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

According to the IMD:

Marathwada is likely to receive 112% of normal rainfall.

Central Maharashtra is expected at 110%.

Vidarbha at 109%, and

Konkan & Goa at 107% of the average monsoon rainfall.

The state is also likely to see above-normal rain in June, with some parts of Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha receiving rainfall near the seasonal average.

5-Day Weather Forecast For Pune (May 29 – June 2)

Pune is going to see largely cloudy skies and regular rain in the days ahead.

May 29: Moderate rain likely, 22°C–30°C temperatures

May 30–31: Light showers expected, with slight cooling

June 1–2: Rain intensity may rise slightly, with continued wetness

The authorities have cautioned citizens in high-alarm areas to remain informed through official announcements and to keep away from unnecessary travel during the peak rain periods.

