Heavy rainfall batters Chennai and nearby areas, IMD predicts more rains for Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Chennai and its suburbs and adjoining districts Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu received heavy rains on Saturday (November 6). The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Due to the heavy rainfall, several low-lying areas in Chennai were inundated since Saturday afternoon. Peringalpeetu in Tamil Nadu received 168 mm rain, making it the city with the highest rainfall in the country.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a statement, said that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

It has also predicted a low-pressure area under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9, which is likely to be more marked in the next 48 hours.

This would lead to heavy rainfall and squally winds along the Tamil Nadu coast from November 9 to 12.



