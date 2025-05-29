Heavy Rainfall Brings Chaos To Southern And Eastern India; Maharashtra Gears Up For More Rain- Check Full IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall across several southern and eastern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Goa, and Nagaland on Thursday.

Maharashtra Weather Update

According to the weather department moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in most parts of South Konkan-Goa, while moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in North Konkan, South Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated areas of North Madhya Maharashtra. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are anticipated at isolated places in Marathwada ¹.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai city received heavy rainfall. Rain lashed several parts of the city, causing waterlogging.

Thane too received heavy rainfall.

As par the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai's Sion locality experienced waterlogging.