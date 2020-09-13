हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Sunday morning said that a low-pressure area has formed over west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast, which is likely to result in increased intensity and distribution of rains in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yaman.

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (September 13). The rainfall occurred in East and West Godavari District and very heavy rainfall in Kurnool District, said the  Central Water Commission.

Around 146 weather stations have recorded more than heavy rainfall as per the Central Water Commission.

The Commission said, ''In the last 24 hours ending 0830 hours today, very heavy to extremely heavy rain occurred in East and West Godavari District and very heavy rainfall in Kurnool District in Andhra Pradesh. Total 146 stations have recorded more than heavy rainfall: Central Water Commission.''

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Sunday morning said that a low-pressure area has formed over west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast, which is likely to result in increased intensity and distribution of rains in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yaman.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday; Telangana on September 13 and 14 and Gujarat on September 16.

 

