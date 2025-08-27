Heavy Rainfall Triggers Deadly Floods, Landslides Across Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir has been battered by record-breaking rainfall, causing devastating flash floods and landslides that have claimed over 30 lives and left a trail of destruction across the Union Territory. The unprecedented downpour, the worst in over 100 years, has crippled transportation, disrupted telecommunications, and prompted a large-scale rescue and relief operation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu recorded 390 mm of rain in just 24 hours, surpassing the previous high of 272.6 mm set in 1910. Udhampur saw a staggering 629.4 mm, breaking its earlier record of 342 mm from 2019. Other areas reported significant rainfall: Kathua (155.6 mm), Bhaderwah in Doda (99.8 mm), Jammu (81.5 mm), and Katra (68.8 mm).

A red alert was issued for multiple districts, Poonch, Rajouri, Kulgam, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban, and Doda, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, possible hailstorms, cloudbursts, and landslides until the night of August 27.

Rivers and streams, including the Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi, and Basanter, overflowed their banks, flooding low-lying areas and urban centres. Jammu city recorded its highest August rainfall in a century.

A major landslide struck near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at the Adhkwari cave temple on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, claiming more than 30 lives. Several people remain missing.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who reached Jammu after air travel resumed, visited affected areas and strongly criticised the handling of the Vaishno Devi situation.

“If we already knew about the weather, couldn't we do something to ensure that those innocent lives were saved? Why were they on the track? Why weren't they taken to a safe place? We are sad that around 29-30 people have lost their lives in Katra. There has been major damage in the low-lying areas like Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Doda,” Abdullah said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has suspended the yatra and set up a helpline for stranded pilgrims.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and assured rapid restoration efforts.

“I took stock of the situation and spoke to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir. More than 5,000 people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas to safety. The Army, NDRF and SDRF is working in coordination with the Divisional Commissioner’s office and are ensuring that there is an adequate supply of relief materials and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” Sinha said.

Floodwaters severely damaged critical infrastructure. A section of the Fourth Tawi Bridge near Bhagwati Nagar collapsed, while a key bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway at Logate Morh in Kathua was washed away, leading to major traffic diversions.

Multiple highways, including Jammu-Srinagar, Kishtwar-Doda-Jammu, Mughal Road, and Srinagar-Leh, were closed. Numerous interior roads in both Jammu and Kashmir were rendered impassable.

Northern Railways cancelled 44 trains, including the Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. Air services, suspended during peak rainfall, have since resumed.

Telecommunication services collapsed across large areas, affecting BSNL, Airtel, and Jio networks. Internet and Wi-Fi services were severely disrupted. The Department of Telecom activated Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) until 2 September to ease connectivity issues, with partial restoration achieved.

Over 6,200 residents were evacuated from flood-affected low-lying areas in Jammu, Samba, and Kashmir. Joint teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, CISF, BRO, and local police are continuing large-scale rescue operations.

Four deaths were reported yesterday in Doda, with two more fatalities each in Reasi and Kathua due to rain-related incidents.

“Floods in Jammu forced thousands of civilians, including children, to take shelter in government-provided shelters,” said a defence official. Relief and rescue operations by the Army continue across the region.

All schools and colleges across the Union Territory will remain closed on 28 August for a second consecutive day due to ongoing inclement weather.

The IMD has forecast a gradual improvement in the weather from tomorrow, although light to moderate rain and thunderstorms remain likely over the next six hours.

“Generally cloudy with intermittent spells of drizzle/light Rain/Thundershower over Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora, middle & higher reaches of Anantnag, Kulgam & Pulwama, parts of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and a few parts of Reasi, Udhampur & Samba during the next 3 hrs,” the bulletin read.

The department has warned of the “possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable spots” and advised residents to avoid water bodies, embankments, and loose structures.