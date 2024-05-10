Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748307
NewsIndia
BENGALURU

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Water Leakages At Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2

Kempegowda International Airport witnessed heavy rainfall on May 9 which turned out rainwater leaked through the roof of Terminal 2.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Water Leakages At Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday which turned out rainwater leaked through the roof of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Meanwhile, many flights were divested towards Chennai due to heavy rain at Bengaluru airport. 

Terminal 2 is mainly affected due to the heavy rainfall, while, reportedly, airport maintenance staff cleared the rainwater at terminal 2 to avoid inconvenience to the passengers travelling from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). 

Reportedly, several domestic and international Bengaluru-bound flights were diverted to Chennai because of the heavy rainfall in the State's capital.

Bengaluru has been witnessing rainfall for the last few days and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted 23.4 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru on Friday (May 10). The department also informed that the city can witness  88% today.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
DNA Video
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA Video
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA Video
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab government refuses VRS to IAS officer who is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate
DNA Video
DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine