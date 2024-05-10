Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday which turned out rainwater leaked through the roof of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Meanwhile, many flights were divested towards Chennai due to heavy rain at Bengaluru airport.

Terminal 2 is mainly affected due to the heavy rainfall, while, reportedly, airport maintenance staff cleared the rainwater at terminal 2 to avoid inconvenience to the passengers travelling from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Reportedly, several domestic and international Bengaluru-bound flights were diverted to Chennai because of the heavy rainfall in the State's capital.

Bengaluru has been witnessing rainfall for the last few days and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted 23.4 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru on Friday (May 10). The department also informed that the city can witness 88% today.