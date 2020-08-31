Heavy rainfall very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal on September 1

New Delhi: Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 1, according to the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

"On September 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over west Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, east Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe," read the official statement.

It also said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe will also witness the same.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea and squally weather with the wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean.

The rainfall is expected over these states till September 4.