Heavy rains batters parts of Kerala, IMD sounds orange alert for two districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Sunday due to a low pressure in the Arabian Sea, prompting the Met department to issue an orange alert for two districts of the state.

Places in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts received heavy rainfall after a low pressure was formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea.

Also, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours.

The Met department has issued an orange alert (warning of heavy rainfall) in Kollam and Alapupuzha districts, warning of heavy rainfall and yellow alert in 10 districts and Lakshadweep islands.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued yellow alerts for 10 other districts barring Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasargod.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea in the morning of today (September 6). It is very likely to move slightly northwards during the next 48 hours and weaken thereafter," an IMD statement said here.

The IMD has predicted that sea will be rough near shore and the low-lying areas of Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod and these areas may experience surges (gushing of sea water) intermittently in the next three days (September 7 to September 9) due to the effect of high period swell waves, having 2.0-2.7 metres height.

IMD officials said the state may experience extremely heavy rains and winds in Kerala due to the low pressure formed in the Arabian sea near Kerala coast.

In view of the prediction of rough sea along the Kerala coast, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday appealed to fishermen not to venture out to sea in the next 48 hours.

The Weather Department has also predicted rough sea near shore and the low lying areas of Amini, Kavaratti and Kiltan Islands of Lakshadweep.