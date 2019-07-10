Heavy rains expected across India, flood situation grim in Assam

Heavy rains are likely to lash across several places in north India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over east UP,” said the India Meterological Department.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over sub-Himalayan areas in West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will also receive heavy rainfall.

The national capital and surrounding areas on Tuesday woke up to a cloudy sky, with the IMD predicting rains on Friday. There are chances of light rains across Delhi on Tuesday, said IMD. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The incessant and heavy rainfall created a flood-like situation in Assam affecting more than 62000 people across eight districts in the state. The Brahmaputra River crossed the danger mark at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.

Meanwhile, monsoons continued to be a no-show in Telangana, further extending the dry spell and leading to drought-like situation in most of the districts.