हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains force Tamil Nadu to declare two-day holiday in nine districts

The nine districts are Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

Heavy rains force Tamil Nadu to declare two-day holiday in nine districts
Representational Image

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday (November 9) declared two-day holiday on November 10 and 11 in as many as nine districts owing to heavy rain forecast and weather situation evolving in the Bay of Bengal.

The nine districts are Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

The Met Department has predicted rain over the next five days.

So far, five people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said that water is being pumped out of low-lying areas after lull in rainfall on Tuesday. He said that rescue operations are underway by the NDRF, army, and Fire Department personnel.

Across the state, educational institutions in 14 districts have had to suspend classes due to the continued rainfall.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea off Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and towards the Sri Lankan coast.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduTamil Nadu RainsTamil Nadu weather forecastIMD
Next
Story

UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav banks on ‘scent of socialism’, launches Samajwadi perfume

Must Watch

PT38M57S

Taal Thok Ke: Minister of 'Don' in Maharashtra?