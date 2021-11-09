Heavy rains force Tamil Nadu to declare two-day holiday in nine districts

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday (November 9) declared two-day holiday on November 10 and 11 in as many as nine districts owing to heavy rain forecast and weather situation evolving in the Bay of Bengal.

The nine districts are Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

The Met Department has predicted rain over the next five days.

So far, five people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said that water is being pumped out of low-lying areas after lull in rainfall on Tuesday. He said that rescue operations are underway by the NDRF, army, and Fire Department personnel.

Across the state, educational institutions in 14 districts have had to suspend classes due to the continued rainfall.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea off Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and towards the Sri Lankan coast.

