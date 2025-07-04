Heavy Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh; 37 Dead, Rs 400 Crore In Damages Reported

New Delhi: Torrential monsoon rains have severely disrupted life across Himachal Pradesh, leaving at least 37 people dead and causing property damage worth over Rs 400 crore, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7, warning of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.

In its latest update, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), along with the Revenue Department, confirmed widespread destruction across several districts, with Mandi emerging as the worst-affected. Search, rescue, and relief efforts are underway, particularly in the Thunag subdivision of Mandi, where blocked roads, collapsed electricity and water systems, and stranded vehicles have paralyzed local life.

“Roads are blocked, electricity and water supply have been hit, and vehicle movement has been severely impacted. Senior officials are stationed there. PWD engineers are overseeing road restoration, while the Director of Operations of the Electricity Board and the Chief Engineer of Jal Shakti are also present in Mandi,” said DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and Revenue Department.

The state has officially recorded losses of over Rs 400 crore, though officials believe the true extent of the damage is likely much higher. “We have recorded over Rs 400 crore in losses so far, as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely to be much higher,” said Rana. “Our primary focus at the moment is on search, rescue, and restoration. Detailed damage assessment will take time,” he added.

The human toll is alarming. A total of 37 deaths have been attributed to rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season, with another 26 deaths reported from road accidents in the same period. In Mandi district alone, 40 people remain missing. “A village in Mandi has been devastated. A relief camp has been set up and food packets were air-dropped yesterday by the Indian Air Force,” Rana stated.

The state is also grappling with widespread infrastructure damage: 250 roads remain closed, over 500 electricity distribution transformers are non-functional, and around 700 drinking water schemes have been disrupted. Emergency response teams from the local administration, police, Home Guards, SDRF, and central agencies, including the NDRF, are involved in ongoing relief efforts.

Rana emphasized the broader environmental concerns underlying the crisis. "These events are a consequence of global warming and climate change. Himachal is not untouched by these impacts,” he said.

In Shimla, the heavy rains have disrupted everyday life, especially for school children. Flooded classrooms and the threat of falling trees have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. “It’s raining heavily. Water is entering our classrooms, our clothes, and our books are soaked. Our teachers are telling us it’s better to stay at home. Whether we attend school or not makes no difference right now because everything is wet and there’s a sense of fear,” said Tanuja Thakur, a student from Shimla. “Our school is surrounded by trees. There is always a fear that a tree could fall. Thankfully, we are safe for now,” she added.

With the IMD predicting more rainfall in the coming days, authorities remain on high alert, prioritizing rescue operations, infrastructure repairs, and continued monitoring of vulnerable areas across the state.

