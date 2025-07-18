Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad For Second Consecutive Day, IMD Issues Alerts For 10 Districts

New Delhi: Hyderabad experienced widespread rainfall on Friday afternoon, drenching both the southern and northern parts of the city and forcing pedestrians and motorists to seek shelter. This marks the second consecutive day of showers, as the city continues to face wet weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert at 3:31 p.m., forecasting moderate rain with intense to very intense spells across the entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, recorded between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the highest rainfall of 28.8 mm was recorded in Karwan, Golconda.

Looking ahead, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 10 districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, for Saturday, i.e, July 19. The districts under alert are Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool.

Alongside heavy rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds are expected to occur at isolated places across all 33 districts of Telangana.

The forecast for Hyderabad predicts a generally cloudy sky over the city and its surroundings for the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers with gusty winds are likely in parts of the city during the evening or night. Morning hours may experience hazy conditions, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 32°C to a minimum of 22°C.

The heavy rain continued to pour over Hyderabad and neighboring areas from Thursday night into Friday morning, contributing to the wet spell that residents are currently experiencing.