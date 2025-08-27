Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: Kamareddy, Medak Districts Worst Affected

Telangana witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, severely affecting Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla and Medak districts.

Kamareddy District: 500 Rescued

In Kamareddy district, around 500 people have been rescued or evacuated from inundated areas. Kamareddy town faced significant flooding, with overflow from the Pedda Cheruvu affecting Goske Rajaiah Colony and Housing Board Colony. NDRF and SDRF teams from Nirmal have joined rescue operations to assist residents.

A car carrying two people was washed away in Neelakatta Vagu, Domakonda, while railway tracks caved at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal, halting train services until further notice. National Highway from Hyderabad to Adilabad is overflowing at two locations, and district police along with SDRF are working to restore traffic.

Argonda station at Rajampet mandal in Kamareddy recorded 42 cm of rainfall, while ten other locations — five in Kamareddy, three in Nirmal, and two in Medak — received over 20 cm of rain.

Medak District: Villages and Students Evacuated

In Medak district, around 100 residents of Doopsingh Thanda village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal have been moved to safety, while 14 people are stranded on a house roof. NDRF and SDRF teams are working to rescue them, and a helicopter has been requested.

Five people stranded at the Animal Birth Control Centre in Medak municipal dump yard have been rescued, while another individual remains stranded on top of a car near Nakkavagu, with rescue operations ongoing. Around 300 students from Ramayampet SC Hostel and SW Degree College have been safely relocated.

All overflowing roads, culverts, causeways, and bridges have been closed, and police, revenue, and panchayat teams have been deployed. Four tanks and two canals have breached, and downstream villages have been alerted to the risk.

Rajanna Sircilla District: Stranded Residents on Island

In Rajanna Sircilla district, Overflow from the Upper Manair Dam at Narmala (V), Gambhiraopet mandal, has left five people stranded on an island. Rescue efforts are underway to evacuate them safely.

Relief Efforts and Government Monitoring

Twelve SDRF teams and four NDRF teams have been deployed in Kamareddy and Medak districts to carry out rescue operations. Senior officers have been appointed for Kamareddy, Medak, and Sircilla, and they have rushed to the affected areas to coordinate relief efforts. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is continuously monitoring the situation and has put senior officials and district collectors on high alert.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Minister, along with the Ministers of Industries and IT, and Agriculture, held a teleconference with the three districts, assuring that the state administration will provide all possible assistance.