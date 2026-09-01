/Heavy rains trigger flash-flood conditions in Pahalgam; Lidder river surges, many roads submerged

Intense rainfall over the past several hours has caused the Lidder River to swell dramatically in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, triggering flash-flood-like conditions across the popular tourist destination.
Rising water levels have inundated stretches of roads, severely hampered vehicular movement and created hazardous driving conditions in the area.
Local authorities said the sudden surge in the Lidder River's water level led to water overflowing onto key routes, making travel difficult and prompting motorists and visitors to exercise caution.
Despite the alarming rise in water levels and disruption caused by submerged roads, there have been no reports of casualties or significant structural damage so far.
The impact of the heavy downpour has not been limited to Pahalgam. In neighbouring districts of Kulgam and Shopian, persistent rains have also disrupted normal life, with waterlogging and related inconveniences affecting daily activities and movement.
The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert warning of continued heavy rainfall, along with an increased risk of mudslides, landslides and cloudbursts in several parts of the Kashmir Valley over the next 24 hours.
Officials have urged residents, tourists and travellers in the affected regions, particularly those in low-lying or hilly areas, to remain vigilant. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel near riverbanks and vulnerable slopes and to follow official advisories closely.
Emergency services and local administration teams are monitoring the situation.
Authorities have also advised people to keep emergency contact numbers handy as the weather system continues to affect the region. In case of any emergency, people have been urged to use these numbers to seek immediate help.
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