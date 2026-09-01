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  • /Heavy rains trigger flash-flood conditions in Pahalgam; Lidder river surges, many roads submerged

Heavy rains trigger flash-flood conditions in Pahalgam; Lidder river surges, many roads submerged

Rising water levels have inundated stretches of roads, severely hampered vehicular movement and created hazardous driving conditions in the area.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Heavy rains trigger flash-flood conditions in Pahalgam; Lidder river surges, many roads submerged
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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