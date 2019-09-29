Heavy rains wreak havoc in Bihar, several trains cancelled

Heavy rains have crippled normal life in several parts of Bihar since Friday and the situation is unlikely to improve on Sunday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the many districts of the state is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday too. The rains have affected road, rail traffic and healthcare facilities.

Many trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains, including 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar Express, 13401 Bhagalpur-Danapur Express, 18622 Hatia-Patna Express, 18183 Tata-Danapur Express, 13249 Patna-Bhabhua Express, 15126 Patna-Manduadeeh Express, 15125 Manduadeeh-Patna Express, 11105 Kolkata-Jhansi Express, 13007 Howrah-Sri Ganganagar Toofan Express, 18184 Danapur-Tata Express, 13402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Express, 18621 Patna-Hatia Express and 13250 Bhabhua Road-Patna Express.

Red alert has been issued in several districts, including Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Banka, Samastipur, Madhepura, Sahasa, Purnia, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar and Vaishali. The MeT department also issued orange alert in 10 other districts namely East Champaran, P Champaran, Poo Champaran, Shivhar, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Saran, Siwan, Begusarai and Bhojpur.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday called a meeting for disaster management, via video conferencing, to get a review of the relief and rescue operations. State government officials have been directed by the chief minister to remain on high alert an closely monitor the rise in the water level of the Ganga river.