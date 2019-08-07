Heavy rains wreak havoc in three states; thousands affected in Maharashtra, NDRF teams deployed

Mumbai: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka, affecting thousands of people and leaving hundreds stranded on Wednesday. Even though the situation appears to be improving slightly in flood-hit eastern states of Bihar and Assam, it has severely affected the normal life in Maharashtra's Kolhapur and surrounding areas.

According to Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli was “critical” as several rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark. “Due to incessant rains, rivers in Sangli and Kolhapur are flowing above the danger line. Three villages in Kolhapur with 7,000 people have got cut off completely and efforts are on to evacuate them,” Mhaisekar.

He added that 34 out of 103 bridges have gone underwater due to the rains in the past few days.

Pune Division consists of Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Solapur districts, all in the western part of the state. Schools and colleges in Sangli and Kolhapur have been closed as well as in Mulshi, Velha, Bhor and Maval tehsils of Pune.

Maharashtra Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Subhash Deshmukh reviewed the flood situation in Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The minister asked officials to provide relief as quickly as possible and urged citizens to not believe in rumours.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil also visited areas in Pune hit by floods.

In view of the flood-like situation in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called up Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa, requesting help for the lakhs of the affected people.

Fadnavis requested Rajnath Singh to help coordinate and expedite flood rescue and relief efforts through agencies like the National Disaster Response Force, the Army, the Air Force, the Coast Guard and others in the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

He also spoke with his Karnataka counterpart Yediyurappa and urged him to discharge water from the Almatti Dam which can ease the situation for Maharashtra. He was assured of all possible help from the Centre and the Karnataka government, an official from the Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) said.

Fadnavis, who is currently in Yavatmal district for his ongoing 'Mahajanadesh Yatra,' reviewed the flood situation in the state's western and southern parts, and discussed the issue with Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

He also announced that he was breaking the Yatra for a day to return to Mumbai and monitor the flood situation in the state`s southern parts.

In Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and their surroundings have been lashed with heavy rains virtually non-stop since the past five days leading to water-logging and a flood-like situation in many cities, towns and villages.

Normal life in the city of Mumbai came to a standstill due to Mumbai rains for the past two days as the city got battered by heavy rainfall during the weekend.

Not just Mumbai but other states including Gujarat, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have also been witnessing heavy rains. Several teams of NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations in several districts.

Disaster management authorities said that 10,000 plus have been rescued to safer locations from Pune, Sangli and Satara and more evacuation operations are in progress.

Officials estimate over 50,000 people may be directly or indirectly hit by the floods in urban and rural centres in these districts as rains continued to batter the region since the past five days. A Coast Guard spokesperson in Mumbai said that rescue operations are on in Kolhapur, Sangli and Karnataka`s Dharwad.

A Coast Guard helicopter is currently rescuing people in the inundated area of Kolhapur, while teams with rubber boats have been despatched to evacuate people from submerged areas of Kumata and Kaiga (Karnataka).

According to latest status reports, the Panchganga River is flowing above danger levels, while electricity generation had to be stopped temporarily at the overflowing Radhanagari Dam.

Thousands of people in several villages in Shirol, Hatkanangale, Chikhali, Ambewadi have been severely hit besides the erstwhile royal city of Kolhapur, and normal life completely paralysed as incessant rains continued on Tuesday.

Two teams of the NDRF are coordinating the rescue, shifting of marooned people from various areas, while Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are also helping out the efforts with helicopters and expert personnel.

So far, more than 20,000 people have been evacuated from some of the affected regions of the four districts (Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli) and moved to safer locations.

An NDRF team has been deployed in Sangli and another is en route to help the rescue operations, even as Fadnavis is in continuous touch with different agencies.

The state government is air-lifting six more teams and navy boats to Kolhapur on Tuesday, while four boats of the NDRF are being dispatched from Pune to Sangli, said the CMO.

The busy Pune-Bengaluru Highway has been shut for all traffic as a precautionary measure in view of the torrential rain, besides other state and district roads from where incidents of landslide and boulder crashes have been reported, though there are no casualties.

Minor landslides and boulder crash in south-eastern parts of the Western Ghats compelled the Central Railway to short-terminate, short-originate, divert several trains bound for South Indian destinations, while the 17031 Mumbai-Hyderabad Express has been cancelled on Tuesday.

According to the IMD Mumbai, the Doppler radars in Mumbai and Goa on the west coast indicate active monsoons conditions prevailing over entire South Konkan to Karnataka coast, south-central Maharashtra, with Kolhapur and Satara showing heavy clouds, and monsoons will continue in these regions over the next few days.

(With Agency inpouts)