Heavy Security In Bareilly As Anti-Encroachment Drive Carried Out

In a recent development, Bulldozer action on Friday was carried out on Dr. Nafees' property in Bareilly following his arrest in connection with the September 26 protests. The official said that adequate force had been stationed to maintain law and order during the action.

Bareilly Deputy SP Sonali Mishra said the drive was being conducted by the Bareilly District Administration, with police deployed to provide security.

"The drive is being carried out by the Bareilly District Administration, and we are here to provide security...Adequate force has been deployed," she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP | Bulldozer action on the property of Dr Nafees following his arrest in connection with the 26 September's protests by a group of people who gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards.… pic.twitter.com/X7WdY1nSzZ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

Following the anti-encroachment drive in Bareilly, Municipal Commissioner, Sanjeev Kumar Maurya said, "The Municipal Corporation carries out drives at various locations and at different times to remove temporary encroachments on roads and drains. Here in the Sailani Market, a drive was launched to remove temporary encroachments to ease traffic flow..."

After Friday prayers, the protests erupted outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, where a group of people holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards gathered.

UP Minister JPS Rathore Slams SP Delegation

On Saturday, UP Minister JPS Rathore slammed the Samajwadi Party-led delegation enroute to Bareilly after police stopped them at the Ghazipur border and appealed to the people to remain in their homes as the situation is completely under control.

"The situation is completely under control. Some people tried to spoil the atmosphere... The police took very good action... Many explosives, including petrol bombs and illegal weapons, were found. They had collected bricks and stones in some of their homes so that they could harm the police administration and innocent people by throwing them at them. The police have saved many lives. Today, peace and order are maintained," he told ANI.

He lashed out at the Samajwadi Party MP delegation for going to Bareilly to "shed tears" for those "terrorists" and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the area.

"I want to ask them, for whom are you going to shed tears? You want to shed tears for those terrorists, rioters?... They are going completely under the same plan that they wanted the atmosphere to deteriorate... No one will be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of Bareilly. Stay in your homes, and the people of Bareilly are also living peacefully in their homes."

(With ANI inputs)