Heavy Snowfall In Kashmir Mountains, Rains Lash Plains; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Srinagar, J&K: A fresh spell of heavy snowfall in the mountains and continuous rainfall in the plains of Kashmir has ended the prolonged dry spell, bringing much-needed relief to residents. The precipitation has significantly improved water discharge in rivers, streams, and springs, alleviating concerns over water shortages for irrigation and daily use.

The higher reaches, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Gurez, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and Razdan Pass in Kupwara, received heavy snowfall, with fresh accumulation ranging between two to three feet in many areas. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed the lower regions, soaking the valley and replenishing water sources.

Authorities have issued a yellow alert across Kashmir, warning of possible avalanches and landslides in upper reaches and along key highways. Due to heavy snow accumulation, crucial routes like the Mughal Road, Zojila Pass, and Sinthan Pass have been closed for vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy snowfall and rain in parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours. The highest intensity is expected in south Kashmir and some parts of the Jammu region. Officials have also cautioned about the risk of landslides and shooting stones, especially along hilly roads and highways, until tomorrow afternoon, after which weather conditions are expected to improve.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant, particularly in avalanche-prone areas, as authorities continue to monitor the evolving weather situation.