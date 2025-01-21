The higher regions of the Kashmir Valley, including tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received heavy snowfall overnight. In addition to these tourist spots, fresh snowfall was observed in the higher reaches of Kupwara, including Machil Sector, Z-Gali, Ferkhian Top, Sadna Top, Gurez, Zojila, and the Amarnath cave, with heavy snow accumulation of 7 to 8 inches. This prompted authorities to suspend vehicular movement on roads leading to these areas for safety reasons.

Slippery road conditions and adverse weather have also impacted other regions like Bangus Valley and Gurez, which have experienced snowfall.

The district administrations have advised residents in the upper reaches to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities until conditions improve, with traffic to be restored once the weather stabilizes.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, scattered light to moderate rain and snow are forecast across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours.

On January 22, the plains of Jammu are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, while several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, including the higher altitudes, are likely to witness light to moderate snowfall.

Another spell of light to moderate rainfall in the plains and snowfall across various regions of Jammu and Kashmir is anticipated on January 23.