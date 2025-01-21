Heavy Snowfall In Kashmir's Higher Reaches Causes Road Closures; More Rain And Snow Expected
Heavy snowfall in Kashmir's higher regions closes roads; authorities warn residents as more rain and snow forecasted in coming days.
Trending Photos
The higher regions of the Kashmir Valley, including tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received heavy snowfall overnight. In addition to these tourist spots, fresh snowfall was observed in the higher reaches of Kupwara, including Machil Sector, Z-Gali, Ferkhian Top, Sadna Top, Gurez, Zojila, and the Amarnath cave, with heavy snow accumulation of 7 to 8 inches. This prompted authorities to suspend vehicular movement on roads leading to these areas for safety reasons.
Slippery road conditions and adverse weather have also impacted other regions like Bangus Valley and Gurez, which have experienced snowfall.
The district administrations have advised residents in the upper reaches to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities until conditions improve, with traffic to be restored once the weather stabilizes.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, scattered light to moderate rain and snow are forecast across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours.
On January 22, the plains of Jammu are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, while several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, including the higher altitudes, are likely to witness light to moderate snowfall.
Another spell of light to moderate rainfall in the plains and snowfall across various regions of Jammu and Kashmir is anticipated on January 23.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv