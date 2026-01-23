Heavy Snowfall Turns Kashmir into ‘Winter Paradise’; Flights Cancelled, Highways Shut

Heavy snowfall has transformed Kashmir into a “winter paradise,” with tourists describing the experience as “Heaven on Earth.” The season’s first major snowfall in the plains has created a magical atmosphere across several key tourist destinations. The renowned ski resort Gulmarg witnessed around 2.5 feet of fresh snowfall, while Sonamarg, known as the Meadow of Gold, recorded nearly three feet of snow accumulation. Pahalgam received a fresh white cover of about two feet, delighting tourists who woke up to snow-laden trees and roads, making their visit special and memorable. Meadows and mountains across the Valley were transformed into a breathtaking white landscape.

Visitors from different parts of India were seen enjoying the powdery snow, with many describing the scene as “paradise on Earth.” Srinagar city also received its first snowfall of the season, giving several areas a serene white glow.

The heavy snowfall during the Chillai Kalan period (December 21 to January 31) has created deep-powder landscapes and white-washed wonderlands that many travelers say they have only seen in films—or “in their fridge.” The fresh snow absorbs noise, creating a calm and meditative atmosphere that visitors describe as soul-cleansing.

Despite temperatures plunging to sub-zero levels, ranging from -10°C to -22°C in some areas, tourists were seen dancing, singing, and celebrating the snowfall.

Tourist Akash Sani said, “We are lucky to have witnessed snowfall here. Our trip was especially planned to see snow, and our dream has come true. It feels like Switzerland—everything has turned white. It’s an unforgettable experience.”

While the snowfall has undoubtedly enhanced Kashmir’s beauty, it has also caused significant inconvenience for locals and travelers.

All flight operations at Srinagar Airport were cancelled for the day due to continuous snowfall and poor visibility. Major routes, including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Mughal Road, and the Srinagar–Leh highway, have been temporarily closed due to heavy snow accumulation.

Authorities have advised travelers to use 4×4 vehicles with anti-skid chains while visiting high-altitude destinations such as Gulmarg and other hilly areas.

Electricity supply has remained disrupted for the past 24 hours in many parts of Kashmir. However, the Power Development Department and other essential services are working round the clock to restore normalcy. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are personally monitoring the situation.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that while the snowfall has caused temporary difficulties, it will prove beneficial in the long run, especially during the summer months.

“At last, we have received the much-needed snowfall in Kashmir. Except for Srinagar, we are facing temporary issues, mainly power cuts due to snow and gusty winds. At present, power generation is around 100 MW against a requirement of 1,700 MW, but we are working to address this. This snowfall is very beneficial in the long run and was much needed,” Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir due to the influence of two active Western Disturbances.

January 23 is expected to witness the peak of the current intense spell, with widespread rainfall and snowfall forecast across the region. Isolated heavy snowfall is likely over the Pir Panjal Range, middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir, and the Chenab Valley.

An orange warning has been issued for thunderstorms and hailstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. A medium-danger-level avalanche warning has also been issued for districts such as Baramulla and Kupwara at elevations above 2,500 metres.

The IMD has further predicted another intense Western Disturbance between the night of January 26 and January 28, with peak intensity expected on January 27.