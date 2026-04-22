'Heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed': PM Modi's stern warning on Pahalgam attack anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will never bow to any form of terror and added that the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed. Taking to social media, PM Modi remembered the innocent lives lost in the April 2025 terror attack.

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that as a nation, India stands united in grief and resolve. "India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," said the Prime Minister.