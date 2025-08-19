Helicopter Service At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Resumes
Helicopter services to the Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for several days due to inclement weather. The service, which had been affected by continuous rainfall, became operational again as skies cleared in the morning, bringing relief to pilgrims who had been undertaking the journey on foot.
