Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948311https://zeenews.india.com/india/helicopter-service-at-mata-vaishno-devi-shrine-resumes-2948311.html
NewsIndia
HELICOPTER SERVICE

Helicopter Service At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Resumes

Helicopter services to the Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for several days due to inclement weather. The service, which had been affected by continuous rainfall, became operational again as skies cleared in the morning, bringing relief to pilgrims who had been undertaking the journey on foot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Helicopter Service At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine ResumesRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

Helicopter services to the Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for several days due to inclement weather. The service, which had been affected by continuous rainfall, became operational again as skies cleared in the morning, bringing relief to pilgrims who had been undertaking the journey on foot.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK