Hello enemies, beware! IAF buying ‘Mountain Eyes’ – Your drones, stealth jets will be spotted and neutralised before they strike

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire high-altitude mountain radars that promise to detect enemy drones and stealth fighter jets long before they can pose a threat. These advanced systems are being called the “Eyes of the Mountains” and are designed to operate in extreme conditions, ensuring China and Pakistan cannot easily penetrate Indian airspace.

During Operation Sindoor, hundreds of drones from Pakistan appeared in swarm formations, and the IAF had to use costly systems like the S-400 and Akash missiles to neutralise them. The new mountain radars will change that. These systems can operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +55°C and at high altitudes with low oxygen levels. They are capable of detecting, tracking and guiding defensive measures to destroy incoming drones and stealth aircraft.

In another step to strengthen national defence, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently signed a deal worth around Rs 1,950 crore with the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to supply two advanced mountain radar units for the airforce. Ensuring India’s self-reliance while reducing dependence on foreign technology, these radars are entirely engineered and developed in the country by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

They are expected to provide robust monitoring of enemy activity in mountainous regions, particularly along the northern and western borders.

High-altitude radars, high-impact defense

The Ashwini and Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR) are specifically built to detect small drones and low-flying stealth aircraft that may try to hide in the folds of mountains, identifying threats that conventional radar systems often miss. They are designed to perform in extreme cold, with temperatures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) dropping below -30°C.

These radars operate continuously without technical failures and can be transported to remote mountain peaks using helicopters like the Chinook, bypassing the need for roads.

Along the Pakistan border, the Swati Weapon-Locating Radar will play a crucial role. It can track mortars or artillery shells immediately after firing and calculate the exact “point of origin” and allow Indian forces to neutralise enemy positions within seconds.

The new radars also tackle the growing use of drones for smuggling weapons and drugs across the LoC. Small targets are tracked, and data is sent to systems like Akash missiles for rapid interception.

These radars are equipped with Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM), which make them resilient against electronic jamming often used by China and Pakistan. They are integrated into central command networks of the Air Force and the Army, so a threat detected in Ladakh instantly alerts the entire command structure, enabling faster and coordinated responses.

With these indigenous mountain radars, India’s air defence in high-altitude regions will become faster, smarter and more self-reliant, strengthening both national security and strategic autonomy.