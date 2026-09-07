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  • /‘Help us, CM Yogi!’ Woman’s tearful SOS from Russia reaches Delhi, but official story has a twist

‘Help us, CM Yogi!’ Woman’s tearful SOS from Russia reaches Delhi, but official story has a twist

The Indian Embassy in Moscow has sought consular access and Chandan Gupta’s release after his detention over alleged damage to an ambulance. India has also been working to bring back citizens recruited into the Russian military.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
‘Help us, CM Yogi!’ Woman’s tearful SOS from Russia reaches Delhi, but official story has a twist
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen grab/X/Instagram/@advocatesnehagupta8106)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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