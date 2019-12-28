Hemant Soren's swearing-in: List of leaders who will attend ceremony

New Delhi: Several opposition leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren as the Jharkhand Chief Minister on Sunday.

As many as 30 leaders are expected to attend the event.

Chief Ministers of as many as six states have also confirmed their presence. They are West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Other leaders who are likely to be present are former President Pranab Mukherjee, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, MK Stalin, HD Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Yadav, Ahmed Patel, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, TR Balu, Harivansh, KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat and RPN Singh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to attend the event as no confirmation has yet been received regarding her arrival. Sonia's name is not in the list of the dignitaries who have confirmed their presence on the occasion, said JMM sources.

JMM fought the Jharkhand Assembly election in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house. JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls.