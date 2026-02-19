'Her enthusiasm of being on camera': Galgotias University blames prof Neha Singh for robodog controversy

Amid the ongoing robodog controversy, Galgotias University on Wednesday issued a fresh clarification and apologised for the confusion surrounding the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The university stated that its representative at the event was ‘ill-informed’ and put the blame for the chaos on one of its professors, Neha Singh. It said her ‘enthusiasm of being on camera’, despite lacking clarity about the product’s technical origins, led to the misunderstanding.

“We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises,” according to the latest statement of the Galgotias University.

This marks the third statement issued by Galgotias University after controversy erupted over the presentation of a Chinese-made robot dog as the university’s own innovation at the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Tuesday. In a video that went viral, Professor Neha Singh introduced the robodog, stating, “You need to meet Orion. This has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University.”

Galgotias robodog controversy at the AI summit

On Tuesday, Professor Neha Singh was seen explaining that the machine was capable of surveillance and monitoring tasks and could move freely across the campus. However, after the video circulated widely on social media, several users alleged that the robot dog had actually been sourced from Chinese robotics company Unitree.

In its initial response to the controversy, Galgotias University stated that it had never claimed to have manufactured the robot dog.

The university added that its faculty and students were deeply hurt by what it described as a “propaganda campaign” against the institution. It further explained that robotic programming forms part of its broader effort to equip students with AI programming skills and enable them to develop and deploy real-world competencies using globally available tools and resources, emphasising that nurturing AI talent is the need of the hour.

Galgotias University ousted from the AI summit

Following the controversy, the university was on Wednesday reportedly asked to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo for causing a “national embarrassment” by presenting a Chinese-made Unitree robodog as its own innovation.

However, Neha Singh stated that the institution had not received any such directive from the authorities. Visuals from the summit venue, meanwhile, showed that power supply to the Galgotias stall had been disconnected.

Accepting responsibility for the controversy, Professor Neha Singh said on Wednesday that she had not “communicated properly.” “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly,” she said. She further added, “I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do.”