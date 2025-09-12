Here’s Why Students Took To The Streets In Assam With Torches
Assam has witnessed fresh unrest following protests demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community in Dhubri's Golakganj. What started as a peaceful demonstration escalated into violent clashes after a police crackdown involving lathi charge, resulting in several injuries. As a response, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) called for a 12-hour bandh in Dhubri, causing widespread disruption.
The demand for ST status is part of a larger push by six indigenous communities in Assam, including Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes, seeking constitutional recognition and autonomy.
