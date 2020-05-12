Here's PM Narendra Modi quotes on economy, relief measures

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package, and said the recent decisions by the government, the decisions by the RBI combined with Tuesday's financial package announcement come to about Rs 20 lakh crore - nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP.

Here's the Prime Minister's statement on the special package, for what he called the 'Mission self-reliant India' to tide over the coronavirus crisis.

"There is an unprecedented crisis but India will neither get tired nor give up the fight against coronavirus. We have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well. The special economic package would be the main component of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

This package is for migrants and farmers who work for the nation day and night, no matter the circumstances. The package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and law. it will help small business, labourers, farmers. This will focus on the well-being of migrant workers too."

On coronavirus pandemic:

PM Modi said, "A virus has ravaged the world, we have never seen or heard a crisis like this. The only way for India to triumph over the crisis was to strengthen our resolve so that our resolve is even greater than this crisis."

He said India must realize its potential as the lead player in the 21st century by focusing on its self-reliance.

Five pillars for self-reliance:

"Economy with potential for quantum jump, infrastructure, technology-driven system, demography and an intelligence-driven supply system," PM Modi said in his fifth address to the nation tonight.