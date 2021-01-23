Here's why you should check IMD alert for Delhi before stepping out of your home today

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in Delhi and NCR regions on Saturday (January 23) and issued an Orange alert for cold conditions for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the minimum temperature in Delhi will again drop to four degrees Celsius by Monday. "The WD will lead to widespread snowfall in the upper hills of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cold, dry winds from the snow-capped mountains will bring the mercury down to four degrees Celsius by Monday," he was quoted by PTI.

The weatherman also predicted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills on Saturday. It had forecast rain in the plains and low hills, and rain and snowfall in the mid and high hills on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather remained dry in the state on Friday. Keylong, Kalpa and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperatures, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 1 and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie was 2.9 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 5.8 degrees. The highest temperature in the state was in Solan and Una at 24 degrees Celsius each, Singh added.

Minimum temperatures improved across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as snow occurred in the valley and rain lashed the plains of Jammu division. Most people in the valley preferred to remain indoors in the morning due to the snow and slippery road conditions. The weather office has forecast more snow in Kashmir and hills of Jammu with rain in the Jammu plains. Weather is likely to improve from tomorrow onwards.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 4.8 as the minimum temperature of the day. Leh in Ladakh was at minus 10.1, Kargil minus 17.6 and Drass minus 5.6. Jammu city recorded 10.3, Katra 9.3, Batote 4.0, Bannihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 2.1 degrees Celsius.

