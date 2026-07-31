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Heroes of Kargil honored: 390-foot Tricolor soars over Umling La in Ladakh

One Ride One Nation's "Mission Tricolour" paid tribute to the Kargil War martyrs by unfurling a 390-foot-long Indian National Flag at Umling La, the world's highest motorable pass, after overcoming challenging weather conditions.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
Heroes of Kargil honored: 390-foot Tricolor soars over Umling La in Ladakh

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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