/Heroes of Kargil honored: 390-foot Tricolor soars over Umling La in Ladakh

In a stirring tribute to the immortal martyrs of the Kargil War, One Ride One Nation (ORON) has fulfilled its "Mission Tricolour" by unfurling a majestic 390-foot-long Indian National Flag at Umling La, the world’s highest motorable pass in Ladakh.
The expedition, originally planned for July 26 to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, was deferred due to harsh weather and rider safety concerns. Undeterred, the team resumed the ascent once conditions improved and successfully accomplished their sacred mission.
Led by ORON founder Nitish Pal, riders Ayush Sharma, Gopal Balgotra, Mohit Sharma, Suchit Moza, Ehsaas Maltonia, Vasu Bral, Ashish Uppal, Prashant Kumar, Mastanbhee Sheikh, Deepank Rawat, and SN Reddy carried the giant Tricolor through extreme altitudes, biting cold, unpredictable weather, and punishing terrain. Every kilometer was dedicated to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland.
Ayush Sharma said, "Reaching Umling La with the Tricolor was an unforgettable and emotional experience for all of us. This was not merely a motorcycle expedition; it was our heartfelt salute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Holding the Tricolor at such heights made us feel the true weight of their valor."
Emphasizing the deeper purpose behind the mission, Nitish Pal said, "Mission Tricolor was never about setting a record. It was about creating a lasting tribute to our brave soldiers. The weather delayed us, but it could never break our resolve. Every challenge we overcame was offered as a tribute to the immortal heroes of Kargil."
The successful unfurling of the 390-foot Tricolor at Umling La stands as a powerful symbol of courage, resilience, and national unity—a proud homage to the Kargil War martyrs and every member of the Indian Armed Forces who guard our borders with unmatched devotion.
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