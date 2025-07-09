Hi-Tech Surveillance Ensures Safe Amarnath Yatra 2025 After Pahalgam Attack

As the Amarnath pilgrimage begins, each pilgrim entering Kashmir comes under round-the-clock surveillance until they leave the Valley. To ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage, authorities have established a state-of-the-art Digital Hi-tech Command and Control Centre for real-time monitoring along the Yatra routes.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, a major challenge for security forces was ensuring the safety of pilgrims. In response, authorities upgraded the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Srinagar with the latest technology to ensure every pilgrim remains under constant surveillance.

The Hi-tech Command Centre operates 24/7 with around 120 personnel from nearly 35 government departments working in two shifts.

Departments involved include the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health, PHE, PDD, Telecom, and others. Approximately 101 PTZ High Definition 360-degree view cameras and over 1,052 surveillance cameras have been installed along the Yatra routes, base camps, highways, and key points like Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Baltal. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras provide aerial monitoring of remote and sensitive areas.

Advanced security screening at checkpoints, live-stream monitoring, and seamless communication enable real-time coordination. The ICCC integrates data from facial recognition systems, CCTV, drones, and field reports to provide centralised monitoring and rapid response capabilities.

V.K. Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, stated, “Top security arrangements have been made for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. We have upgraded the command centre, introduced facial recognition systems, increased the number of CCTV cameras, and are conducting live monitoring. Our aim is to ensure that no pilgrim feels insecure or faces any inconvenience. We are maintaining 24/7 surveillance on both routes.”

The April 2025 Pahalgam attack heightened focus on security. Upgrades to the ICCC have significantly improved threat detection and emergency response. The system not only addresses security threats but also identifies medical emergencies, potential disasters, and helps locate missing individuals.

Real-time updates on Yatra progress, weather, and security alerts are provided through SASB-managed apps and websites, accessible to pilgrims and their families.

Bidhuri added, “Technology plays a crucial role in surveillance. In emergencies, RFID tags make it easier to locate pilgrims. Due to unpredictable weather, RFID also helps us manage Yatri movement tracking who has returned to camps and who is still en route. It gives pilgrims a sense of safety.”

Thanks to such robust technological measures including facial recognition, CCTV networks, drones, and RFID. The 2025 Amarnath Yatra has seen an unprecedented response. Over 1.20 lakh pilgrims offered prayers in the first seven days alone, surpassing previous records and restoring confidence among devotees after the Pahalgam attack.

Let me know if you'd like a shorter version, headline, or social media caption.