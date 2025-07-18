Hidden Arsenal Uncovered: Security Forces Seize Major Arms Cache In Arunachal Pradesh

Security personnel deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh have seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, foiling an imminent danger in the region. The big haul comes in the wake of a series of intelligence-based operations in the Northeast region, which could indicate incessant efforts to plug insurgent outfits and arms smuggling.

On specific inputs of intelligence, security personnel launched a targeted operation in a secluded forest tract, and this resulted in the seizure of high-tech weapons, automatic rifles, explosives, and a huge cache of live ammunition. Although no arrests have been made over this recovery, officials suspect the arsenal was meant to aid illegal outfits operating along the border or trafficking to other trouble spots in the Northeast.

"The seizure is not only about weapons recovered, but also about the danger that could have ensued had they been used," senior security officer said of the operation. "It's a reminder that peace in the region requires vigilance at all times."

This recovery follows other successful operations in the region. On Tuesday, Manipur security forces arrested 10 hill and valley-based groups' cadres and recovered a large cache of 35 weapons, 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores. Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in association with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, carried out these intelligence-based operations in districts such as Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, Imphal West, and Imphal East from July 7 to July 14, 2025.

Earlier, between July 3 night and July 4 morning, 2025, combined units of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) conducted large-scale searches in Manipur's hill districts following specific intelligence about concealed arms dumps in Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts.

The weapons recovered in Arunachal Pradesh have been forwarded for forensic analysis to ascertain their origin. Intelligence agencies are stepping up the intelligence gathering in neighboring districts and the state to learn about the network of people who stored the weapons and for what purpose. Additional searches and intelligence gathering are under process as agencies are keen to ensure the security and stability of the region.