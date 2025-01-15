‘Hidden No More...': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Fighting Indian State' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his contentious statement about "fighting" the Indian State. Taking to social media platform X, Nadda accused Gandhi of exposing the Congress’ alleged anti-national agenda.

“Hidden no more, Congress' ugly truth stands exposed by their own leader. I ‘compliment’ Rahul Gandhi for stating openly what the nation has long understood—that he is fighting the Indian State!” Nadda wrote.

Nadda further alleged that Gandhi and his ecosystem were aligned with elements like Urban Naxals and the Deep State, whom he claimed were working to destabilize India. “Rahul Gandhi’s words and actions continuously work to divide society and weaken the nation,” Nadda asserted.

The BJP chief also criticized the Congress party’s historical role, claiming it had repeatedly compromised India’s integrity for political power. “The Congress has always encouraged forces that want a weak India. Their greed for power has led to betrayal of the people's trust. But the wisdom of the Indian people has ensured that Rahul Gandhi’s divisive ideology is rejected time and again,” Nadda said.

At a press conference in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned if Gandhi’s controversial remarks reflected Congress’ official stance. “Today, the RSS, BJP, Bharat, and the media stand united. But who is fighting against the Indian State? Is this Congress’ position?” he asked.

Bhatia accused Gandhi of lacking a clear understanding of the Constitution, despite frequently referencing it in his speeches. He alleged that international influences, including billionaire investor George Soros, were behind Gandhi’s comments. “Rahul Gandhi appears to be acting under instructions from George Soros, aiming to undermine India’s sovereignty,” Bhatia claimed.

The BJP spokesperson also cited legal consequences under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which criminalizes actions threatening India’s unity and sovereignty, carrying a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment.

The backlash followed Gandhi’s speech at the inauguration of the Congress party’s new headquarters in Delhi, where he criticized the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for allegedly capturing India’s institutions. “Do not think we are fighting a fair fight. This is not just against the BJP or RSS. They have taken control of almost every institution. We are now up against the Indian State itself,” Gandhi said during the event.