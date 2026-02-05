High alert in Jammu and Kashmir as Amit Shah to review security situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. A high alert has been sounded across the Union Territory, from the Line of Control (LoC) to major cities, with intensified checking, frisking, and anti-terror operations. Given that Shah’s visit is high-profile, security across Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly tightened, stretching from border areas along the LoC to urban centres.

Surprise Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and intensified frisking are being carried out in Srinagar, Jammu, and other district headquarters.

Authorities have taken serious note of a purported threat message from the “Falcon Squad,” reportedly linked to LeT/TRF and targeting the Kashmiri Pandit community, which surfaced ahead of the visit. However, police are verifying the authenticity of the poster.

Not only cities and towns, but border areas and the Line of Control have also been placed on high alert to counter any possible cross-border infiltration attempts during the visit. Just ahead of Shah’s arrival, security forces eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in two separate encounters in Jammu province.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir today. He is scheduled to arrive in Jammu and meet political leaders at the Raj Bhawan.

Shah is also scheduled to visit the International Border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, where he will inspect newly installed gadgets and equipment deployed by the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent infiltration. Senior officers will brief him on the security situation and the BSF’s counter-terror and counter-infiltration strategies aimed at foiling cross-border terror plans.

As the country’s security chief, Shah will chair a major security review meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, senior Ministry of Home Affairs officials, and heads of security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), BSF, SIA, SSB, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Home Minister will travel to Srinagar on Saturday morning to launch and inaugurate several development projects. He will also conduct a security review of the Kashmir Valley and receive briefings on the situation along the Line of Control and in border districts.