High Alert In Jammu & Kashmir Ahead of New Year 2026 As Tourist Rush Peaks

Security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of the New Year 2026, with intensified checking and surveillance from the LoC to urban centres and tourist destinations.

Recent snowfall in December and IMD predictions of more snow on New Year’s Eve have led to a sharp surge in bookings for the New Year period in Kashmir. Most hotels in Gulmarg and Pahalgam have reported 100 per cent occupancy for the New Year weekend, while Srinagar has recorded around 60 per cent occupancy, marking the highest since the Pahalgam terror attack.

Keeping the massive tourist footfall in view, security agencies have put foolproof arrangements in place. The Indian Army and BSF have heightened vigilance along the Line of Control and international borders to thwart infiltration attempts. Recent incidents, including the recovery of Pakistani flags tied to balloons in north Kashmir, have further heightened the alert. Patrolling along the LoC has been doubled, with increased night vigilance despite sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow accumulation.

In Srinagar, joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF have intensified vehicle checks and anti-sabotage operations around vital installations. Districts including Budgam, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Ganderbal have also witnessed a significant increase in security personnel and surprise checkpoints.

Specialised “Area Domination Operations” are underway in sensitive areas of both Jammu and Kashmir following intelligence inputs about the suspected presence of terrorist groups and their supporters. Inputs also suggest that terrorists and their associates may be operating in and around Srinagar, raising concerns over potential untoward incidents.

Multi-layered security has been deployed at major tourist destinations such as Dal Lake, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam to manage the sharp rise in tourist inflow. Authorities have implemented extensive security protocols to safeguard visitors and restore confidence following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent concerns over tourist safety.

Monitoring has also been intensified along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, railway stations, and other major transit routes.

According to officials, this is the highest tourist influx Kashmir has witnessed since the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, in which 26 tourists were killed. Hotels in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Srinagar, and Pahalgam have reported 80–100 per cent occupancy for the New Year weekend.

The heightened security measures are part of a broader strategy to sustain the revival of tourism in Kashmir, which had suffered a major setback following the April 2025 attack. The alert follows specific intelligence inputs warning of possible terror threats during the festive period.