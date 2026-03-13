High alert sounded in Kashmir on eve of Juma-tul-Vida amid Middle East tensions

High alert has been sounded across Kashmir on the eve of Juma-tul-Vida in response to rising tensions in the Middle East. Security arrangements in Kashmir for Juma-tul-Vida have been intensified as a precautionary measure, considering recent regional tensions and the significance of large religious gatherings at major mosques and shrines.

The high alert follows recent protests in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir in early March 2026 over international developments, which led to heavy security deployment and the use of tear gas to disperse crowds about a week earlier.

Except for Jamia Masjid Srinagar, authorities have allowed congregational prayers at historic mosques and shrines across Kashmir, but with strict security deployment and heightened alertness. The J&K government has preponed Juma-tul-Vida to 13 March, leading to the closure of all schools, colleges, and government institutions across the Union Territory.

A top police official said, “We had already consulted religious heads from all communities, including those associated with shrines, mosques, and imambaras. A collective plan to maintain peace has been charted out. We have also deployed additional personnel on the ground, especially at sensitive locations, as anti-national elements may try to take advantage of these gatherings.”

A specific traffic advisory has also been issued for Srinagar and other crowded areas of Kashmir to manage the expected influx of devotees at major shrines and mosques. Juma-tul-Vida is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan and is considered one of the most pious days of the holy month. It is marked by massive congregations in Muslim communities across the globe.

This year, the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, along with the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has angered Shia communities across the globe. In Kashmir, several large mourning processions were carried out, and violence was reported in some places. Keeping this in view, authorities have maintained strict vigil today at imambaras, shrines, and mosques to ensure peace in the Valley.