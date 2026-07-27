/High Court cancels govt jobs order for Karur stampede victims' families

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the Tamil Nadu government’s orders, led by Chief Minister Vijay, that provided government jobs to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede.
The court struck down the appointments approved under the government orders, according to news agency ANI.
At least 41 people lost their lives in the Karur stampede that occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in September 2025.
The court ruled that the government order violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which ensure equality before the law and equal opportunity in public employment. It further observed that approving such appointments would open the "floodgates" for similar demands in the future.
Victims not eligible for the job
Advocate Mohammed Rashid, who had challenged the Vijay government’s decision to grant compassionate government jobs, said that the Madras High Court accepted his contention that such appointments were not legally permissible.
"The question of law was whether employment could be provided on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede. We relied on an important Supreme Court judgment. The Supreme Court has already issued guidelines governing compassionate appointments," Rashid told ANI.
He said the Supreme Court has laid down four specific eligibility criteria for compassionate appointments and argued that the families of the stampede victims did not meet any of those categories.
"According to those guidelines, the deceased persons in the Karur stampede do not fall within the eligible categories. Therefore, they cannot claim employment under the existing guidelines for compassionate appointments," he said.
Rashid contended that the Tamil Nadu government’s justification, claiming the appointments were made under an existing government policy, was legally untenable.
He said, "Our submission was that the scheme was a political move. Granting employment in this manner is not in accordance with the law or the applicable rules and regulations. Therefore, it is not maintainable."
"After considering our submissions, the court allowed our petition. The government's main contention was that the jobs were given under a government policy. The court accepted our petition," he further said.
Karur Stampede
On September 27, 2025, a massive crowd gathered for a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election campaign rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur district. The event drew far larger numbers than expected, with attendance estimates ranging between 27,000 and over 50,000 people, even though permission had been granted for only around 10,000 attendees.
Supporters had waited for hours in sweltering heat as Vijay’s arrival was delayed significantly, leading to growing impatience in the crowd. The fatal stampede erupted when large sections of the gathering surged towards the stage and Vijay’s campaign vehicle to get a glimpse of him.
The situation turned deadly near a narrow passage at the venue, where a generator shed and television broadcast van were located. People were crushed, fell, and trampled underfoot. Witnesses pointed to inadequate crowd management, insufficient security personnel, the absence of proper buffer zones around the stage, and delays in ambulances reaching the injured.
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