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High Court cancels govt jobs order for Karur stampede victims' families

 The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed Tamil Nadu government orders granting jobs to families of Karur stampede victims, ruling that the appointments violated constitutional principles of equality and equal opportunity in public employment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
High Court cancels govt jobs order for Karur stampede victims' families
Image Credit: ANI

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