With one day to go for the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, high drama unfolded outside the residence of former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in central Delhi after a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday reached his residence as a part of the investigation into the poaching allegations levelled by his party against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes hours after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG), VK Saxena, ordered a thorough investigation into allegations made by AAP that the BJP attempted to poach its MLAs by offering them bribes. ACB will investigate the allegations levelled by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to establish the truth behind them.

#WATCH | A team of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrives at the residence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi LG’s principal secretary writes to the chief secretary to conduct an ACB Inquiry on allegations of bribes offered to MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/yt2ZMW5ZH3 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

In a post on Thursday, February 6, Kejriwal accused the saffron party of trying to lure his party’s candidates with an offer of Rs 15 crore each to switch sides. He referred to the BJP as "the party that engages in hurling verbal abuses" and alleged that 16 AAP leaders were approached with bribe offers. Senior AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, reiterated these claims.

After the ACB team arrived at Kejriwal’s residence, his lawyer Rishikesh Kumar claimed that the ACB officials arrived at the AAP chief’s residence without any official documents, and they were carrying stationary items in a yellow envelope.

"For entering anybody's residence for investigation or search, the concerned agency must have written orders to do so. Entering someone's property without legal orders is unlawful and is considered trespassing... They were carrying stationary items in that yellow envelope. They were asked to reach Arvind Kejriwal's residence, and they just reached here without any official documents. Investigative agencies have been reduced to a joke," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar says, "For entering anybody's residence for investigation or search, the concerned agency must have written orders to do so. Entering someone's property without legal orders is unlawful and is… https://t.co/izZFWsKC5x pic.twitter.com/aMsxt9qvod — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

The Delhi LG’s order stated, "It has been widely reported that the AAP has alleged that the BJP is offering bribes to its MLAs to quit the party. A representation was received from the Delhi BJP stating that these allegations are false and baseless. The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor has desired that this matter merits a thorough investigation through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the truth."

In response, the BJP has strongly denied the allegations. Vishnu Mittal, General Secretary of Delhi BJP, wrote to the LG seeking a formal investigation and the registration of an FIR against AAP leaders. Mittal stated that Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh’s claims were politically motivated and aimed at defaming the BJP.

"Sh. Arvind Kejriwal and Sh. Sanjay Singh have made serious allegations of corruption, claiming that seven AAP MLAs received phone calls from BJP leaders offering them Rs 15 crore each to switch sides. We request an FIR and a detailed investigation into these claims," Mittal wrote in his letter to the LG.

The controversy arose just after polling concluded in Delhi, heightening tensions between the two parties. The results of the Delhi polls will be announced on Saturday. In the Assembly elections, the national capital is witnessing a three-cornered battle between the ruling AAP, the BJP, and the Congress.