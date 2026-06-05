High-rise fire trap: The safety rules every resident must know before it's too late | EXPLAINED

A scary increase in high-rise fires in the Delhi-NCR area has made city folks worried and shown how weak some safety rules can be. Tragic fires in a Delhi hotel and fancy buildings in Noida really drove home how dangerous living in tall buildings can be. When a fire starts in one part of a high-rise, it can put tons of people in serious danger super fast. So, figuring out what causes these fires and how to stop them is really important.

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Big fires in tall buildings often happen because of a few reasons:

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First, during hot summers, lots of people use power-hungry stuff like ACs and water heaters at the same time. Cheap or old wires can't handle this and cause nasty short circuits.

Next, crucial firefighting tools like sprinklers and alarms don’t work 'cause buildings aren't maintained well. That's bad when fires happen.

Also, in tall buildings, smoke spreads super quick thanks to something called the chimney effect. Open ducts suck in smoke and fill homes with deadly carbon monoxide.

Lastly, people clog emergency exits by storing junk in stairwells. During fires, folks can't escape if these ways out are jammed up.

To keep up with the National Building Code (NBC) of India and state fire service rules, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and individual flat owners need to stick to these safety measures.

First off, every apartment needs working smoke detectors and a dry-powder fire extinguisher near the kitchen or main entrance. It's also crucial that certified electricians do yearly checks on the distribution boards and AC units before the hot season starts. People should avoid overloading extension cords as well.

Fully sealed balcony grilles aren't good because they can trap people. The balconies are essential for the fire department’s rescue operations, so there needs to be an easy-to-open section for emergencies.

When it comes to estate management and RWAs, they have some big responsibilities. They must organise full fire safety audits every year, done by recognised agencies, like the code says. Neighbourhood fire drills should happen twice a year too, so everyone knows what to do when they hear those alarms.

Stairwells must always be clear. Don't park bikes or clutter them with stuff. Also, terrace doors shouldn’t be locked from the outside, so folks can get up there if the flames are below.

In case of an active fire in a high-rise, following key steps can save lives. Vigilant adherence to safety rules is crucial.

Builders, management, and residents need to work together to keep these rules strict and ensure safety. Otherwise, tragedies can be prevented through such collective efforts.

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