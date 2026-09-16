Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /High-seas clash: Pakistani vessel rams Indian Navy warship in Arabian Sea

High-seas clash: Pakistani vessel rams Indian Navy warship in Arabian Sea

India has taken up the incident through diplomatic channels after the collision, with Pakistan’s top diplomatic representative in New Delhi summoned over the conduct of the Pakistani vessel. No damage has been reported from the encounter.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
High-seas clash: Pakistani vessel rams Indian Navy warship in Arabian Sea
Image Credit: Representational image. (Wikimedia Commons)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bangladesh PM received two invitations, we haven't heard back: MEA on Tarique Rahman's India visit
2
3
4
5