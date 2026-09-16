/High-seas clash: Pakistani vessel rams Indian Navy warship in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: An Indian Navy warship and a Pakistan Navy vessel collided in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday (September 15) evening after the Pakistani vessel approached the Indian ship at high speed and manoeuvred in an “unprofessional and unsafe manner”. India has since taken up the incident with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.
The Indian warship was carrying out a routine surveillance mission in international waters when the Pakistani naval vessel moved towards it, according to government sources. The two vessels subsequently collided.
No damage has been reported from the incident, the sources said. The circumstances of the encounter and the movements of both vessels are being examined by the authorities.
India responded to the naval incident through diplomatic channels on Wednesday (September 16). Pakistan's top diplomatic representative in New Delhi was summoned by the Indian government, with New Delhi raising the conduct of the Pakistani vessel during the encounter.
Indian officials described the manoeuvring by the Pakistani ship as “unprofessional and unsafe” and conveyed their objections to Islamabad. India also called on Pakistan to take cognisance of the incident and ensure that such conduct is not repeated, according to reports.
The diplomatic move follows India's recent efforts to raise maritime safety issues through official channels. New Delhi has repeatedly ephasised the importance of freedom of navigation and safe movement of vessels in international waters.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said India is monitoring another attack involving the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman. The ship was carrying 14 Indian nationals, 13 of whom were rescued, while search operations continued for one missing Indian seafarer.
The Arabian Sea has seen extensive naval and maritime activity in recent months. The Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region maintains regular maritime security updates covering developments across the region.
Pakistan's National Hydrographic Office also handles navigational warnings for NAVAREA IX, an area that includes parts of the North Arabian Sea, the Gulf and the Red Sea.
The latest India-Pakistan incident involves naval vessels operating in international waters and is separate from commercial shipping incidents reported elsewhere in the Arabian Sea.
India and Pakistan have a long history of military encounters, including incidents involving their naval and air forces. The two countries have also maintained military communication channels to manage incidents involving their forces and prevent situations at sea or along their borders from escalating.
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