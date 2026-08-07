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  • /High stakes in Parliament next week: Congress issues whips for MPs as contentious FCRA Bill looms

High stakes in Parliament next week: Congress issues whips for MPs as contentious FCRA Bill looms

The FCRA Bill has drawn controversy, particularly due to concerns raised by Christian organizations regarding a provision that would grant a government-designated authority retrospective powers over the assets of groups whose FCRA registrations have expired.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
High stakes in Parliament next week: Congress issues whips for MPs as contentious FCRA Bill looms
Image Credit: ANI

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